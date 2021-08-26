Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) is a state corporation established in 1950 through an Act of Parliament CAP 363 of the Laws of Kenya with an objective of providing a ready market for livestock farmers and processing high-quality meat and meat products for consumption in the domestic and export markets.

The KMC is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The opportunities are open within the various departments of the Commission and is targeting students in the following disciplines:

Finance, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing & Communication, Communications, Public Relations, Media Studies, ICT, Telecommunications, Food Science, Laundry management, Records Management, Records & Archives, Library & Information Science, Security & Safety, Security Management, Criminology Business Administration, Business Management, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Transport & Logistics, Fleet management, Law, Microbiology , Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry.

Qualifications

Should be a continuing student pursuing Diploma/ a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized institution

Should have a valid introduction letter from the institution

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

Skills and Competencies

Computer skills

Personal integrity

Communication Skills (Written and oral)

Strong interpersonal skills

Contract Duration

The industrial attachment will be for 3 months.

Stipend

Students on attachment will not be eligible for stipend.

Please Note:

Incomplete applications will not be considered

The Commission does not extend the Attachment Program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted

selected candidates will be contacted The Commission does not charge any fee for this process.

If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF registration, ID card and Bank Account

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to:

Managing Commissioner, Kenya Meat Commission

P.O. Box 2 – 00204 ATHI RIVER

KMC is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.