The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is looking for temporary registration officials to support the Constituency Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers in carrying out voter registration. Applicants, who strictly meet the qualifications, should take note of the following before filling in their application online.
Remuneration
The Voter Registration Clerk will be paid Ksh 1,000 per day for the number of days
VOTER REGISTRATION CLERKS
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan
- Have a minimum of KCSE Grade C- (Minus)
- Should have effective communication skills and good report writing skills
- Holders of ICT-related Diploma certificates from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
- Must be available for the entire period of voter registration
- Should be 19 years of age and above
- Must be residents in the constituency and ward in which they apply for
Responsibilities
- Publicize voter registration activities and BVR KIT Movement Schedule
- Open and Close the Registration Centre at the designated time
- Facilitate the registration of voters
- Collate and submit registration data to the VRA on weekly basis
- Report the progress and challenges of the voter registration process to the VRA
- Ensure security of the voter registration materials
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Registration
How to Apply
TIMELINE:
From: Saturday, 21st August, 2021 – Opening date
To: Friday, 27th August, 2021- Closing date
Expected Duration of Work is 45 days.
