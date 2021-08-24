Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is looking for temporary registration officials to support the Constituency Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers in carrying out voter registration. Applicants, who strictly meet the qualifications, should take note of the following before filling in their application online.

Remuneration

The Voter Registration Clerk will be paid Ksh 1,000 per day for the number of days

VOTER REGISTRATION CLERKS

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan

Have a minimum of KCSE Grade C- (Minus)

Should have effective communication skills and good report writing skills

Holders of ICT-related Diploma certificates from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Must be available for the entire period of voter registration

Should be 19 years of age and above

Must be residents in the constituency and ward in which they apply for

Responsibilities

Publicize voter registration activities and BVR KIT Movement Schedule

Open and Close the Registration Centre at the designated time

Facilitate the registration of voters

Collate and submit registration data to the VRA on weekly basis

Report the progress and challenges of the voter registration process to the VRA

Ensure security of the voter registration materials

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Registration

How to Apply

TIMELINE:

From: Saturday, 21st August, 2021 – Opening date

To: Friday, 27th August, 2021- Closing date

Expected Duration of Work is 45 days.

Apply for the job here