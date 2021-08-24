Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is looking for temporary registration officials to support the Constituency Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers in carrying out voter registration. Applicants, who strictly meet the qualifications, should take note of the following before filling in their application online.

Remuneration

The Voter Registration Assistants and ICT Clerks will be paid Ksh 1,500 per day for the number of days

VOTER REGISTRATION ASSISTANTS

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan.

Be holder of a minimum of Diploma qualifications in ICT or other IT related

Should have effective communication skills and good report writing

Must be available for the entire period of voter

Age: 21 years and above

Must be residents in the constituency and ward in which they apply for

Responsibilities

The Voter Registration Assistant is expected to work within a particular ward and perform the following duties:

In consultation with the Registration Officer develop a BVR KIT Movement Schedule for the ward of his/her Jurisdiction

Publicize BVR KIT Movement Schedule and all voter registration activities

Distribute voter registration materials to the Voter Registration

Supervise Voter Registration Clerks within the Ward of jurisdiction

Ensure security of the voter registration materials and equipment

Collate and submit voter registration data to the RO on weekly basis

Report the progress and challenges of the voter registration process to the Registration Officer on daily basis

The Voter Registration Assistant MUST meet the weekly registration

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Registration Officer

How to Apply

TIMELINE:

From: Saturday, 21st August, 2021 – Opening date

To: Friday, 27th August, 2021- Closing date

Expected Duration of Work is 45 days.

Apply for the job here