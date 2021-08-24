Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is looking for temporary registration officials to support the Constituency Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers in carrying out voter registration. Applicants, who strictly meet the qualifications, should take note of the following before filling in their application online.
Remuneration
The Voter Registration Assistants and ICT Clerks will be paid Ksh 1,500 per day for the number of days
VOTER REGISTRATION ASSISTANTS
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan.
- Be holder of a minimum of Diploma qualifications in ICT or other IT related
- Should have effective communication skills and good report writing
- Must be available for the entire period of voter
- Age: 21 years and above
- Must be residents in the constituency and ward in which they apply for
Responsibilities
The Voter Registration Assistant is expected to work within a particular ward and perform the following duties:
- In consultation with the Registration Officer develop a BVR KIT Movement Schedule for the ward of his/her Jurisdiction
- Publicize BVR KIT Movement Schedule and all voter registration activities
- Distribute voter registration materials to the Voter Registration
- Supervise Voter Registration Clerks within the Ward of jurisdiction
- Ensure security of the voter registration materials and equipment
- Collate and submit voter registration data to the RO on weekly basis
- Report the progress and challenges of the voter registration process to the Registration Officer on daily basis
- The Voter Registration Assistant MUST meet the weekly registration
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Registration Officer
How to Apply
TIMELINE:
From: Saturday, 21st August, 2021 – Opening date
To: Friday, 27th August, 2021- Closing date
Expected Duration of Work is 45 days.
