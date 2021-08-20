Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – NARC-Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of planning to remain the Mt. Kenya supreme leader after retiring in 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Karua criticized Uhuru for excluding Mt. Kenya leaders in State House meetings recently held with Opposition leaders, among them Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to Karua, Uhuru wants to sideline Mt. Kenya leaders in order to advance his agendas of leading the region when his term ends.

“It is peculiar how the President has not been inviting Mt. Kenya leaders to his recent Mombasa meetings.”

“I think the president wants to make sure that no Mt. Kenya leader is on the table in order to intimidate them and later extend his political interest of being the region’s preferred political leader when he comes out of office next year,” she opined.

Karua recently blasted President Kenyatta for wanting to impose Raila Odinga on the Mt. Kenya electorate and asked him to stop trying to influence the outcome of next year’s elections.

She also asked the president to let the Mount Kenya people make political decisions independently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST