Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has come to the defense of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his recent frequent trips to the Mt. Kenya region; a move that is likely to put her on the collision path with her newfound friends, Mwangi Kiunjuri and Moses Kuria.

Venting on Twitter, Karua dismissed worries that Raila had forsaken his traditional support bases in favour of Mt. Kenya.

She noted that Raila’s trips to Central Kenya didn’t necessarily mean he had to forsake his traditional support bases, arguing that he could get support from Central and still maintain his core support areas.

Karua was responding to Mohammed Wehliye who said on Twitter that Raila Odinga’s constant trips to Mount Kenya were bound to cost him the support that he has been enjoying in pockets of the North-Eastern region and other marginalized areas of Kenya that have historically supported him.

Wahliye argued that the 10 or 20 percent that he’s bound to garner in Central Kenya is much less than the total number of votes that he stands to gain from the marginalized areas.

“Baba risking votes and seats he can easily get from Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Lamu, Tana River, Marsabit, Kwale, Taita, Samburu etc for hard to get ones in Central Kenya. He shouldn’t forget the marginalised market is far bigger than 10 to 20% of Central Kenya!” Wehliye wrote on Twitter.

But in response, Martha Karua wrote “Must it be either /or can’t it be all together as one?”

Karua, together with Kiunjuri and Kuria early this month announced a meeting would be held in Limuru in three months to come up with a way forward for the region in the President Uhuru Kenyatta succession race.

