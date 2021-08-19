Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 19, 2021 – Narc-Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has sounded a warning to politicians calling for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

In the last two weeks, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members led by Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, have been calling for the ouster of Chebukati.

The two Raila Odinga’s generals insist that they don’t have confidence in Chebukati because he is a joker and will rig the poll in favour of their political competitors.

But speaking on Thursday under the Linda Katiba Institute, Karua sent a warning to those calling for the removal of Chebukari, saying their mission won’t succeed.

Karua also warned the commission that it must involve Kenyans in the planning of the next year’s polls without a failure.

She further threatened that should the commission fail on this, they will simply take them to court.

“We are going to take you to court if you try to exclude Kenyans from the planning and management of the elections,” Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST