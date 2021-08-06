Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, Rev. Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre church (JCC), has cautioned single women against dating married men.

Delivering the message through Woman Without Limits Facebook page that is associated with her church ministry, Kathy said that dating a married man is dangerous and urged those ladies who are having secret affairs with married men to stop and seek forgiveness.

“Single women, hear me and hear me well. Married men is a NO and a very dangerous zone.

“Don’t allow the enemy to deceive you, there is no future in someone else husband with you.

“If you are already with one, stop and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. REPENT!!

” If you are tempted and you thought of trying, please don’t!!” she wrote.

She further encouraged single women to have faith that God will provide them with their soul mates and added that a delay is not denial.

“Trust God babygirl, be like Sarah of the bible who judged God faithful even when it seem impossible. God is well able to take care of you, provide for you, protect you and guide you all through.

“Your delay is not denial and someone better is praying day and night to spend the rest of their life with you.

“Marriage work, don’t lose hope just now, “the decorated preacher added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.