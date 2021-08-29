Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 29 August 2021 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, stunned his fans after he posted a photo pampering his 51-year-old wife Esther Musila.

The romantic gospel singer carried his wife on his back like a baby, eliciting mixed reactions among Netizens.

Social media users trolled Guardian Angel for pulling romantic stunts with a woman who is old enough to be his mother.

“Its okay when kids take care of their parents,” a social media user reacted.

“Kikwetu kubeba cucu kwa mgongo ni taboo,” another social media user added.

Esther Musila has always insisted that age difference between her and Guardian Angel is a non-issue.

Here’s the photo and reactions from Netizens.

-Jamaa alikuwa anahitaji mama sio bibi.

Pole kwa kukosa penzi la wazazi.

-Kwani ni vibaya mtoto akibeba mamake mgongoni.

-Wengine tukibebwa na usingizi tu na upepo

-Mtoto amebeba mamake

-Carrying your parents is the right thing to do as a child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.