Sunday, 29 August 2021 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, stunned his fans after he posted a photo pampering his 51-year-old wife Esther Musila.
The romantic gospel singer carried his wife on his back like a baby, eliciting mixed reactions among Netizens.
Social media users trolled Guardian Angel for pulling romantic stunts with a woman who is old enough to be his mother.
“Its okay when kids take care of their parents,” a social media user reacted.
“Kikwetu kubeba cucu kwa mgongo ni taboo,” another social media user added.
Esther Musila has always insisted that age difference between her and Guardian Angel is a non-issue.
Here’s the photo and reactions from Netizens.
-Jamaa alikuwa anahitaji mama sio bibi.
Pole kwa kukosa penzi la wazazi.
-Kwani ni vibaya mtoto akibeba mamake mgongoni.
-Wengine tukibebwa na usingizi tu na upepo
-Mtoto amebeba mamake
-Carrying your parents is the right thing to do as a child.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
