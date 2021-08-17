Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is poised to become a caretaker president in 2022.

This was revealed by political analyst Herman Manyora, who opined that Kenya’s power brokers also known as Deep State, have settled on Raila to form a caretaker government in 2022 as they groom KANU Chairman Gideon Moi for the presidency in the future, a move that is likely to drive Deputy President William Ruto back to the drawing board.

Speaking through his weekly YouTube channel, Manyora said just like retired President Mwai Kibaki was a caretaker president waiting for Uhuru to mature, Raila Odinga will be a caretaker, who would lead the nation as the Deep State grooms Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“I have told Kenyans to take it to the bank. Raila Amolo Odinga will play the role former President Mwai Kibaki played, being in State House for five or so years as they process the heir to the throne… none other than Gideon Moi,” he said.

Gideon Moi is currently the Baringo Senator and while he enjoys a cordial relationship with Uhuru Kenyatta, observers hold he lacks the political clout to become president.

Already, President Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing for Opposition unity, which will see the One Kenya Alliance principals back Raila Odinga for his fifth stab at the presidency.

ODM is in talks with Jubilee to ink a pre-election agreement which may also see the KANU party support, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST