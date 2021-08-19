Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified individual to the position of a correspondent.
He/she will be required to source, generate, package and present the news. He/she will report to the News Editor

Available Vacancies:

Correspondent – Siaya HR/CORRESSIA/08/2021

Correspondent – Meru HR/CORRESME/08/2021

Correspondent – Mbeere HR/CORRESMB/08/2021

Correspondent – Transmara HR/CORRESTR/08/2021

Correspondent – Kilifi/Lamu HR/CORRESKI/08/2021

Reponsibilities

  • Ability to shoot visual content, report, write, edit and produce stories on deadline for multiple platforms – Tv, Radio, digital and social media platforms
  • Superior on-camera presentation
  • Capture quality footage
  • Edit footage as needed
  • Provide practical and creative input to scene planning
  • Offer creative and innovative ideas for elevated storytelling
  • Excellent writing skills, with solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills
  • Generating ideas for news stories and news features
  • Following leads from news agencies, the police, the public, press conferences and other sources
  • Generating ideas to head of desks , editors and producers
  • Writing scripts for bulletins, headlines and special reports
  • Exercising judgment on the best story angle
  • Preparing material for both pre-recorded and live pieces
  • Developing and maintaining useful contacts and relations with news sources

Qualifications

  • Degree in journalism, mass communications or any other related field
  • At least one year relevant experience as a reporter / correspondent in a busy media house.

Essential Competences

  • Excellent written and spoken Dholuo ,English and Swahili (Attach Dholuo, English and Swahili demo in mp3 format)
  • An edge for news or features, ability for quick thinking, persistence, personal initiative and a good memory
  • Sound knowledge of the local and international social, political and economic news-shaping environment
  • A clear communicating voice
  • Ability to report accurately and impartially.

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV, voice demo and an application to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Tuesday 24th August 2021

Clearly cite Job Ref No. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

