Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified individual to the position of a correspondent.

He/she will be required to source, generate, package and present the news. He/she will report to the News Editor

Available Vacancies:

Correspondent – Siaya HR/CORRESSIA/08/2021

Correspondent – Meru HR/CORRESME/08/2021

Correspondent – Mbeere HR/CORRESMB/08/2021

Correspondent – Transmara HR/CORRESTR/08/2021

Correspondent – Kilifi/Lamu HR/CORRESKI/08/2021

Reponsibilities

Ability to shoot visual content, report, write, edit and produce stories on deadline for multiple platforms – Tv, Radio, digital and social media platforms

Superior on-camera presentation

Capture quality footage

Edit footage as needed

Provide practical and creative input to scene planning

Offer creative and innovative ideas for elevated storytelling

Excellent writing skills, with solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills

Generating ideas for news stories and news features

Following leads from news agencies, the police, the public, press conferences and other sources

Generating ideas to head of desks , editors and producers

Writing scripts for bulletins, headlines and special reports

Exercising judgment on the best story angle

Preparing material for both pre-recorded and live pieces

Developing and maintaining useful contacts and relations with news sources

Qualifications

Degree in journalism, mass communications or any other related field

At least one year relevant experience as a reporter / correspondent in a busy media house.

Essential Competences

Excellent written and spoken Dholuo ,English and Swahili (Attach Dholuo, English and Swahili demo in mp3 format)

An edge for news or features, ability for quick thinking, persistence, personal initiative and a good memory

Sound knowledge of the local and international social, political and economic news-shaping environment

A clear communicating voice

Ability to report accurately and impartially.

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV, voice demo and an application to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Tuesday 24th August 2021

Clearly cite Job Ref No.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.