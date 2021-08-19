Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified individual to the position of a correspondent.
He/she will be required to source, generate, package and present the news. He/she will report to the News Editor
Available Vacancies:
Correspondent – Siaya HR/CORRESSIA/08/2021
Correspondent – Meru HR/CORRESME/08/2021
Correspondent – Mbeere HR/CORRESMB/08/2021
Correspondent – Transmara HR/CORRESTR/08/2021
Correspondent – Kilifi/Lamu HR/CORRESKI/08/2021
Reponsibilities
- Ability to shoot visual content, report, write, edit and produce stories on deadline for multiple platforms – Tv, Radio, digital and social media platforms
- Superior on-camera presentation
- Capture quality footage
- Edit footage as needed
- Provide practical and creative input to scene planning
- Offer creative and innovative ideas for elevated storytelling
- Excellent writing skills, with solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills
- Generating ideas for news stories and news features
- Following leads from news agencies, the police, the public, press conferences and other sources
- Generating ideas to head of desks , editors and producers
- Writing scripts for bulletins, headlines and special reports
- Exercising judgment on the best story angle
- Preparing material for both pre-recorded and live pieces
- Developing and maintaining useful contacts and relations with news sources
Qualifications
- Degree in journalism, mass communications or any other related field
- At least one year relevant experience as a reporter / correspondent in a busy media house.
Essential Competences
- Excellent written and spoken Dholuo ,English and Swahili (Attach Dholuo, English and Swahili demo in mp3 format)
- An edge for news or features, ability for quick thinking, persistence, personal initiative and a good memory
- Sound knowledge of the local and international social, political and economic news-shaping environment
- A clear communicating voice
- Ability to report accurately and impartially.
How to Apply
If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV, voice demo and an application to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by Tuesday 24th August 2021
Clearly cite Job Ref No.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
