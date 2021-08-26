Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Stewards

​​​​​​​REF/SS/08/21

Reporting to the Charge Nurse, the successful candidates will provide support services in the nursing department.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Mean Grade C-

Training in life saving skills support (Nurse Aid, First Aid or Home-Based Care).

Two years of experience as a patient attendant.

Excellent interpersonal, communication & customer care skills.

How To Apply

If your career aspirations match these exciting opportunities, please write in confidence quoting the position title and reference number on the subject of the email or cover letter on or before Friday, 27th August 2021. Applications including your curriculum vitae, a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, qualifications, experience, present position, names and addresses of three referees should be emailed to recruitment@aarhospital.com

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted