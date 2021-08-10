Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – A Nigerian man has uncovered illicit drugs that had been concealed in food items that he was reportedly given to deliver to someone in Dubai.

The man discovered the concealed drugs that included Tramadol tablets, Marijuana, and other illicit drugs after his brother suggested they go through the luggage before he leaves home.

A full search of the contents revealed drugs concealed inside foodstuff that included yam flour, dried pepper, coffee powder, sweets among others.

“I don’t know if their plan is for me to be sentenced to life imprisonment in Dubai but my hands are clean,” the man is heard saying in the video.

Were it not for his brother, who suggested they check the luggage, he would have been arrested at the airport over drug trafficking.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.