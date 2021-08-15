Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 15 August 2021 – There was drama after a man was busted by an aggrieved husband ‘chewing’ his wife in their matrimonial bed.

Instead of booking a room, the thirsty ‘mzee’ threw caution to the wind and went to the married woman’s matrimonial home to enjoy the ‘honey pot’.

However, the ‘party’ was spoilt after the woman’s husband came back home announced and caught them in the act.

A video shared online shows the poor man begging for mercy like a toddler as the aggrieved husband confronts him.

Sleeping with a married woman in her matrimonial bed is among the thousand ways to die.

Check out this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.