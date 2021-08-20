Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 20 August 2021 – Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, has shared an intimate video with washed-up rapper, CMB Prezzo.
Betty and Prezzo bumped into each other at a party that was attended by A-List celebrities.
Betty recorded a video sharing a light moment with the rapper, which she posted on her Instagram stories.
The former TV girl was all smiles as she goofed around with the 42-year-old rapper, who is a well-known woman eater.
Prezzo complimented Betty Kyallo’s hair and requested for a kiss.
“Can I give you a kiss,” Prezzo is heard asking Betty and she responds saying, “No, we nitaachwa,”
Betty’s effort to deny Prezzo a kiss bore no fruits.
He went ahead and planted a kiss on her cheeks before walking away.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
