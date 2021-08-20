Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – Controversial media personality, Betty Kyallo, has shared an intimate video with washed-up rapper, CMB Prezzo.

Betty and Prezzo bumped into each other at a party that was attended by A-List celebrities.

Betty recorded a video sharing a light moment with the rapper, which she posted on her Instagram stories.

The former TV girl was all smiles as she goofed around with the 42-year-old rapper, who is a well-known woman eater.

Prezzo complimented Betty Kyallo’s hair and requested for a kiss.

“Can I give you a kiss,” Prezzo is heard asking Betty and she responds saying, “No, we nitaachwa,”

Betty’s effort to deny Prezzo a kiss bore no fruits.

He went ahead and planted a kiss on her cheeks before walking away.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.