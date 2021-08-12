Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide are anxiously waiting for the Court of Appeal ruling on the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was nullified by the High Court in May this year.

In July, Court of Appeal President, Daniel Musinga, said the appellate court will deliver the Judgement on August 20th.

The nullification of BBI was a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta since he was planning to use the initiative to convince One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to unite and support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Uhuru was of the idea that if the BBI was passed, OKA leaders would get either Prime Minister or Deputy Prime Minister slots in exchange for supporting Raila Odinga’s bid.

However, when BBI reggae was stopped, Uhuru was thrown back to the drawing board.

But on Monday, he confirmed that the Court of Appeal will rule in favour of the proponents.

Uhuru, who was having a meeting with Raila Odinga and OKA leaders, urged the leaders to have the BBI resolutions as part of the plans to implement because the Court of Appeal will give it a lifeline again in a matter of days.

“The President is confident that the Court of Appeal will quash the High Court ruling that declared BBI as null and void,” said a source familiar with the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST