Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 13 August 2021-Following an incident in which a trader lost goods on transit worth over Sh30 Million, detectives have made remarkable progress on the recovery of some of the goods and arrested the suspects involved.

On July 15, 2021, Khadija Abdi Mohamud imported goods that included motor vehicle tyres and electronic goods which were destined for South Sudan, where she supplies to local traders. The goods were received at the port of Mombasa, cleared and were on their way to their destination before they were diverted to Ruiru.

After the merchandise failed to arrive at its intended destination within the stipulated period, Khadija filed a police report regarding its disappearance.

Detectives swung into action and through intelligence led investigations, they established that the merchandise had been diverted to Ruiru, Kiambu county and was offloaded into a warehouse within New Horizon Industrial Park.

The Ruiru based detectives further traced another batch of the stolen goods to Ongata Rongai and Kiserian, within Kajiado county, where three suspects were arrested in connection with the goods’ disappearance. They include Joseph Njoroge,35, Mohamed Noor Sheikh,34 and 37-year-old Josphat Gitau who are currently cooling their heels in custody.

During the operation, 120 pieces of tyres that were being loaded to trailers for transit were recovered.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.