Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s advice to resign from his government since he seems uncomfortable with what the Jubilee Government is doing.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kamanda, who is among Mt Kenya leaders opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, said the second in command should do the honourable thing by resigning since he has lost trust in his boss.

“We urge the second in command to resign since we cannot allow state officers to criticize the government he is serving,” Kamanda said.

Kamanda further said if Ruto refuses to resign, he will table an impeachment motion in Parliament against him.

He said Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) parties have enough legislators to send Ruto home in a matter of weeks.

“We have numbers and we will impeach him if he refuses to resign,” Kamanda said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST