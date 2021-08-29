Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Party Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has delivered a very powerful message to the former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga over how the Mt Kenya region will vote during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Murang’a County during a church service on Sunday, Kamanda told Raila Odinga to his face that it will not be easy for Mt Kenya to accept him because they have got their own rules and restrictions on supporting a presidential candidate.

Kamanda said that a few leaders might endorse Raila Odinga and vow to support him but the final say will be made by the electorate.

“Let me tell my good brother Raila Amollo Odinga over Mount Kenya region.

“We might decide to support you for a presidential seat, but the say from our people will determine our next political move,” Maina said.

The veteran lawmaker also wondered how Deputy President William Ruto has managed to control the Mt Kenya region which was once a ‘bedroom’ of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I wonder how William Ruto managed to take control over this region (referring to Mount Kenya).

“But this man, William Samoei Ruto, if we won’t be careful, then we will have to blame ourselves,” he warned.

