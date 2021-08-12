Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – A woman from Kasarani has exposed a rogue house help who has been mistreating her child when she is away.

According to the woman identified as Hellena Arthur on Facebook, she secretly recorded the house help and discovered that she has been beating up her 1-year-old child whenever she pees or refuses to eat food.

The rogue house help admitted to the evil acts when she threatened to take her to the police station.

The concerned parent shared photos of the rogue house help on Facebook and warned parents looking for nannies to be careful.

