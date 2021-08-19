Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – Notorious South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, has left tongues wagging after she was recently spotted doing the unthinkable during a sold-out club gig.

The voluptuous socialite allowed thirsty men to touch her big derriere while others concentrated on her juicy thighs when she was busy entertaining them on stage.

The sex-starved men almost caused a stampede as they scrambled to touch the socialite’s goodies.

The 36-year-old South African socialite is among the most controversial female celebrities in Africa.

Watch how men had a field day touching her goodies during the performance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.