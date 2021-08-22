Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – Machakos County officials have breathed a sigh of relief after Lillian Ng’nga resigned from her position as the county’s first lady, following a publicized breakup with Governor Mutua.

County employees who spoke to a local newspaper on condition of anonymity revealed that she was drunk with power during her as the County’s first lady.

She had her husband’s ear and any staffer who crossed her path was as good as gone.

Employees at the Governor’s office had to do everything possible to be in good books with her to guarantee their job security.

She loved her presence to be felt both in the office and outside.

She used to arrive in the office in the company of armed bodyguards and chase cars with blaring sirens.

Her convoy would leave locals stunned whenever she passed through Machakos town on her way to the County headquarters.

“Lillian was not your typical first lady. She was not ordinary first ladies who were old, laid-back matrons in vitenge and tired wigs. Lillian rolled in fuel guzzlers and her pretty face hidden behind expensive wigs.

“Her security detail would clear the road for her as she moved from one point to another,” a county official said.

County employees can now execute their duties in peace after she resigned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.