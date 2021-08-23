Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – A section of Luhya community leaders has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga of planning to oust Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati before the next year’s presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, his predecessor Boni Khalwale and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, said they were aware that Raila Odinga was whipping his MPs to remove Chebukati and replace him with a person who would allegedly manipulate the next year’s elections in his favour.

The leaders claimed Raila had even sought President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support during their meeting at State House Mombasa on Tuesday last week.

“We are aware that ODM is pushing for the removal of Wafula Chebukati as the IEBC chair and replace him with a person who will rig the presidential election results in their favour,” Malala said.

“IEBC will soon be fully constituted and we cannot allow any disturbance when it is less than a year to the next elections. ODM cannot be players and referees at the same time,” Malala added.

Dr. Khalwale pointed out that Raila was so “desperate” to win the next polls and that he was even ready “to steal the votes”.

He said there was no way a new chairman would preside over the next elections due to limited time.

“If they wanted Chebukati out then they should have done so years back. But we are on the home stretch and there is no way we can allow a change of guard at the electoral body,” Khalwale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST