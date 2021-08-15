Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – A section of Luhya leaders has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for urging Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to drop his presidential ambitions and support Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

On Tuesday, Uhuru, who met Mudavadi and his colleagues in One Kenya Alliance(OKA), urged them to support Raila Odinga, since he is the only candidate who can vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Speaking at a burial in Kakamega on Saturday, Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, rebuked the President for trying to force Mudavadi to support Raila Odinga.

Malala, who is a close ally of Mudavadi, said the Luhya nation has supported Raila Odinga enough times, and it is time he also reciprocates by supporting Mudavadi.

On his part, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, said that Mudavadi supported Uhuru in the 2002 elections, supported Raila in 2007, and did the same in the 2017 elections and now it is his time to rule this country.

Savula also downplayed plans by the President to lure them into supporting Raila to run for the fifth time, saying enough is enough and it is either Musalia or Mudavadi in 2022.

