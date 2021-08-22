Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, is a proud woman after finding the right man to warm her heart, following a messy divorce with the controversial preacher.

The mother of two took to social media and gushed over her hunk husband, identified as Tash on Instagram, for loving her and her kids.

She shared a photo of Tash bonding with the two kids that she sired with her ex-husband Kanyari and said that his undying love for her kids makes her proud.

“Loving my kids was like loving me twice,” she captioned the photo.

Tash engaged Betty Bayo last year during her birthday celebration held at the lavish Trademark hotel in Nairobi.

Going by the photos that the popular gospel singer shares on social media, they look like a match made in heaven.

Here’s a photo of her husband bonding with her kids

