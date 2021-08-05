Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Notorious gold fraudster, Kevin Obia, who disguises himself as a businessman, has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Obia was found guilty of attempting to defraud an Australian national of Sh 13.7 million on the pretext of selling him seven kilograms of gold.

The case had dragged in court for 6 years.

He reportedly obtained 127,000 Euros (Sh 13.7 million) from the Australian businessman identified as Christian Gallati at Hilton Hotel, Nairobi, on May 1st, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi handed the accused a one-year jail term or pay a fine of Sh300, 000.

In his ruling, magistrate Andayi stated that there was a bigger person behind the gold scam whom he identified as Jared Otieno.

Jared Otieno, who is one of the most notorious gold fraudsters in Kenya, is still at large.

“Jared Otieno is still at large and they have failed to arrest him,” the magistrate noted.

Kevin Obia has been evading arrest for years because he enjoys police protection.

