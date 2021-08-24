Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has opened up on her flopped relationship with wealthy Kisii businessman, Jared Nevaton.

Speaking in an interview with former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri on her Youtube channel, the single mother of two labelled Jared Nevaton a notorious womanizer with a string of girlfriends.

He would cheat on her with multiple ladies, prompting her to end their hyped affair.

The popular TV anchor now says that she wants a simple man after her affair with loaded businessman Jared Nevaton ended in tears.

“I want a man who has enough for us and ambitious enough to create more for the family,” she said.

“Those kind of chop my money guys usually have a train of other girls. Let me just get someone who will take me out once in a while or I get an M-pesa message once in a while,” she added.

The popular anchor further said that when she goes back to the dating scene, she wants a man who creates time for her.

“He should be consistent in terms of checking on me. I want to date someone I would feel free to call without feeling like I am bothering them,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.