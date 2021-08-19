Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continual improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

Provident Fund Liaison Officer REF: TNH/HRD/PFLO/08/2021

Reporting to the Trust Secretary the successful candidate will be responsible for liaison of all provident fund matters for the Kenya Hospital Association Provident Fund. Acting as first contact and conduit for the provident fund in communicating specialist and technical information to members and potential members. The job holder will provide support to all levels of staff and will require excellent communication and customer care skills.

Responsibilities

Maintain a detailed knowledge of relevant Provident fund rules and benefits so that members have a point of contact to discuss their provident fund requirements and the options available to them in respect of their provident fund benefits.

Oversee the processing of provident fund related information to and from the schemes and other third parties which is performed by the Payroll Officer.

Ensure procedural documentation and membership records are accurate and information provided to the schemes is appropriate and timely.

Initiate the development of electronic data transmission processes as required by the scheme to provide information in the required format.

Liaising and networking with provident fund professionals at other institutions and preparing a briefing note to the Senior Management summarizing the issues raised during the meeting.

Inform line manager & Director of HR of matters arising which could potentially affect the Hospital’s policies, procedures and financial commitments.

Assist in providing data and advice to the Hospital’s management on matters affecting employees’ provident fund rights and the potential commitment of KHA funding.

Obtain estimates of early retirement costs and associated benefits for senior management to make the appropriate budgetary provision.

Review and process subsequent invoices for payment notifying any changes to the relevant Accountant.

Obtain information required/requested by individuals from the relevant Provident Fund.

This might include but not limited to Annual Allowance calculations, transfer of benefits or declaration of wishes documentation.

Develop and Maintain the Hospital’s Provident Fund Web pages and review the content of

the site, making recommendations for any changes.

Support members in their planning for retirement by ensuring they are aware of the different options available for increasing their provident fund benefits. This might include, but not limited to conducting pre-retirement training to inform members of their retirement options, completing and processing retirement papers as required.

Ensure employees interpret their benefit options correctly and when required, provide confidential professional support on complex issues. This may involve researching employee’s provident fund history with the schemes in order to give appropriate advice.

Co-ordinate & organize on-site provident fund clinics and presentations in liaison with officials from the Scheme.

Prepare and submit (subject to review) annual provident fund returns.

Train relevant employees in provident fund matters so that they are able to respond to general queries and assist in the administrative processes involved.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned from time to time depending on the need and urgency.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Economics, Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or a related field.

A minimum of three (3) years of relevant professional experience in pension benefit management, investment of assets of pension schemes in the capital market or actuarial services.

Familiarity with actuarial issues, finance and accounting activities and the functioning of the pension unit.

Experience of pension management with organizations and/or actuarial practice would be an advantage.

Fully conversant with standard software applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint); ERP proficiency as well as familiarity with pension software would be an advantage.

Experience of Defined Benefit and Defined Contribution pension scheme legislation.

Experience in administering defined benefit pension schemes within a large organization.

Experience of working with a sophisticated integrated HR/Payroll Systems

Experience of effectively organizing a busy workload with sometimes conflicting priorities, to meet deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal, supervisory, communication, administrative & customer care skills.

Confirmed analytical skills, good organizational skills, ability to multitask; work with attention to details.

Excellent negotiation skills.

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org