Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have castigated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders for calling for the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

On Friday, Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, led the clarion call, saying Chebukati is not fit to oversee the poll.

But in a fast response, Ruto’s lieutenants led by Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, said that Chebukati is a referee, just like in a football match and a referee does not play the game but enforces the rules of the game.

“Do not, therefore, assign imagined blame to the referee. Get out, fold your sleeves, campaign and convince each and every Kenyan to vote for you, then sit and wait for the election date,” Duale said.

Duale concluded by urging those calling for the removal of Chebukati not to waste the time of Kenyans with schemes and political machinations geared towards creating anarchy, paralysis, and anxiety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST