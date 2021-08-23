Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto once again welcomed the ruling by the Court of Appeal nullifying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA), were riding on in the 2022 race to State House.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County yesterday, Ruto urged Raila, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and other promoters of the BBI bill to stop bothering the president with their issues and let him work for millions of Kenyans now that BBI is dead and gone.

“Now that the BBI has been declared illegal by the Court of Appeal, those who were supporting it should stop bothering the President.”

“The proponents of BBI should let the president deliver on his mandate,” Ruto said.

On Friday, August 20, a seven-judge bench from Kenya’s Appellate Court upheld a ruling from the High Court that had found the constitutional amendments through the BBI unlawful.

Ruto has previously also chided the Opposition leaders for bothering Uhuru to put their house in order ahead of 2022 following the numerous meetings they have held with the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST