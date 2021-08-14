Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi is a proud man as he celebrates 16 years of blissful marriage.

Havi married his fellow lawyer, Miss Korir in 2005, and together, they are blessed with three children – two daughters and a son.

The two love birds met when they were students at the University of Nairobi.

As Havi celebrates 16 years of marriage, he took to Twitter and shared beautiful wedding photos when he was walking down the aisle at St Marks Church in Westlands.

“3-8-2005, St Marks Westlands. It is the best-planned wedding I have ever attended: started 9.00 am on the dot; spectacular reception at Nairobi School; dinner at Cantona; Norfolk for the night; and off to the Middle East the following day.

“Nyakokende still is the very best,” he captioned the wedding photos.

Havi and his wife have been featured on this month’s Parents Magazine where they have opened up about their marriage.

Here are adorable photos of Havi, his wife, and kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.