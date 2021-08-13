Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Youthful gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has continued to shower his wife Esther Nthenya with love, months after proposing to her on her birthday.

The Nadeka hitmaker shared a romantic video pampering Esther like a teenage girl despite her advanced age, while shooting his new music video.

He spoilt her with kisses and left her blushing.

The romantic video has left women wallowing in jealousy after seeing how Esther is treated like a queen by her celebrity ‘Ben 10’.

See how they were flaunting public display of affection on social media in this latest video.

