Monday, August 23, 2021 – The latest opinion poll conducted by Star Newspaper shows that if the Presidential election is held today, Deputy President William Ruto will win by a landslide.

According to the poll where 3127 respondents were interviewed from all over the country, Ruto garnered 43 percent while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga garnered 14 percent.

The poll also showed that Ruto could defeat Raila in 8 out of the 9 regions in the country if elections were to be held today.

In particular, Ruto could defeat Raila in Central Kenya with 49percent against 6 percent of Raila.

In the Coast region, Ruto could get 32 percent against Raila’s 15 percent, in Lower Eastern Ruto could get 30 percent while Raila could get 8 percent.

Nairobi could give Ruto 40 percent while Raila could get 14 percent whereas in North Eastern Ruto could also lead with 34 percent and Raila 17 percent.

In North Rift and South Rift, Ruto could get 56 percent and 59 percent respectively, while Raila could only manage 9 percent in the two regions.

However, Raila scored a total of 39 percent against Ruto’s 37 percent in the Nyanza region.

Here is a summary of the opinion poll results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.