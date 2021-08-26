Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – A lady blasted an unhygienic man she visited last weekend and shared photos of his dirty kitchen.

The kitchen sink was full of dirty utensils that had not been washed for days and garbage was littered all over the floor.

When she asked him why he has not cleaned the utensils for days, he claimed that his domestic worker has not been around for days.

Apparently, the lazy man cannot do simple household chores in the absence of his domestic worker.

The lady had planned to spend the whole weekend in his house but she was pissed off, prompting her to abort her plans.

She cleaned part of the cooking area, prepared noodles, ate and added her own pile of dirty dishes to the sink.

She then watched Netflix and left.

Check out her post and the photos she shared on social media to blast the unhygienic man.

