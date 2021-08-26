Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – A Ugandan lady has caused a stir after she shared photos on social media celebrating her divorce.

She had filed for a divorce and the court finally granted her wish.

The mother of two couldn’t keep calm after her marriage was officially dissolved.

She took to social media to share the news with her followers and baked a cake to celebrate.

“So finally my divorce is final after 6yrs of separation. Today I choose to celebrate an end of something that resulted into two handsome boys.

“I celebrate the friendship, the co-parenting and the maturity. 7yrs ago I didn’t know we would be at this place sitting together and sharing a meal .how time heals everything.

“Deciding to let go of the hurt, betrayal and choosing to forgive wasn’t a simple thing but I did and we are in the best place we could ever be,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

The beautiful lady said that divorce is not the end of life and urged divorcees to be civil with their ex-lovers.

She further revealed that there’s no bad blood between her and her ex-husband.

They even shared a meal after their marriage was dissolved and said that they will continue co-parenting.

“Am not here to glamorize divorce but to tell anyone in a similar situation, divorce is not the end of life.

“You can still be civil with your ex. Life can still be beautiful but also to let you know that God is not mad at you. Yes he hates divorce but he loves you so much.

No parent would want their child to endure or be killed in a relationship just for the sake of it. If we earthly parents want the best for our kids how about God our father?

God hates divorce for what it does to people, it breaks up families but in the midst of your divorce you can choose to make the most out of your situation. Co parent better. It’s all about giving your kids the best opportunities in life. Making the best decisions for them.

So for one last time, we came together to celebrate the life we had and the individual lives we live. Happy divorce day to us and to the next chapter of my life

Romans 8:28,” she added.

Here are the photos that she shared celebrating her divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.