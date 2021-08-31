Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – There was drama in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after a plain-clothed police officer attempted to arrest a matatu conductor and extort from him for not wearing a mask.

The cop confronted the conductor when he was buying a mask from a street vendor.

The no-nonsense matatu conductor resisted arrest and threatened to beat up the cop in public.

Cops have been moving around Nairobi Central Business District extorting money from Kenyans for not wearing masks but this cop met his match.

“Kwenda huko. Huoni ni mask nanunua,” the conductor ranted and threatened to beat up the police officer.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.