Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has weighed in on Governor Alfred Mutua’s publicized divorce.

Taking to his social media platforms, Sonko urged Mutua and his ex-wife, Lillian, to solve their marital woes and get back together.

He also lashed out at Juliani for taking advantage of Mutua’s marital woes by sleeping with his beautiful wife.

Sonko also urged Netizens to keep off Governor Mutua’s private life, adding that infidelity is common in most marriages.

Here’s the full statement that Sonko posted after Lillian announced that she had parted ways with Governor Mutua.

My fellow bloggers, can you keep off Governor Alfred Mutua’s private life?

Kukula na kukuliwa is normal and part of life. Hata nyinyi mabibi zenu wanakulwa tu vile munakulana nje but hawawezi kubali mujue vile tu nyinyi hamukubali wao wajue mukikulana nje.

Lilian, you are a strong woman and continue being strong especially during this difficult time when you are undergoing challenges.

We say behind every successful man there’s a woman. You have been with Dr. Alfred since 2011 when I was elected as MP 15 years ago, meaning you met this guy before he became Governor.

My humble appeal to both of you please, forgive each other and forget about what transpired in your lives as a family and just agree the the devil is a liar and he has no place in your lives.

This is all about the two of you as a family, so let people talk during the day but they will all go to bed at night and life will go on.

I plead with both of you, sameaneni because hii ni mambo ya kidunia. Come on Lilian, think about it!! Naku Mutua ekana na maindu mainge eka na muka waku asyoke musi.

Nawewe msanii jipe shughuli ingekuwa ni mimi ati tume differ na bibi yangu alafu the first days of our divorce unadunda nae kunihurt hio sausage yako naeza kuikata into pieces na nijipeleke police station.

