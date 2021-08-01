Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 August 2021 – Renowned radio presenter Gidi of Radio Jambo spent his weekend in the village to inspect the ongoing construction of his retirement home.

Gidi started building the lavish home last year and it’s almost complete.

His followers were impressed after seeing the ultra-modern kitchen that he has constructed in his palatial home.

“Bwana that magnificent ultra-Modern kitchen not found commonly in Nairobi is at Dhiwa??…….Ujaluo ni Gharama,” one of his fans commented.

“Damn that kitchen counter top is goals. The lady of the house will really love her time in the kitchen,” another fan added.

Here are the photos that he shared.

