Monday, August 2, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to wake up from deep slumber since the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, may become the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

Speaking over the weekend, Mwangi, who is also The Service Party (TSP) leader, said Raila Odinga has high chances of clinching the presidency if former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders unite and endorse his bid.

The former NASA leaders comprise Raila, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula.

Mwangi said if the four leaders unite, Ruto will have an uphill task ahead of clinching the presidency since President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record saying he will support a NASA candidate if they unite.

Sources say talks are at an advanced stage to ensure all former NASA leaders unite ahead of the 2022 presidential duel, which is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

