Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 August 2021 – There was drama at a jam-packed stadium after some fans turned rowdy and exchanged kicks and blows, following a dispute.

A video shared online shows a rowdy male fan exchanging harsh words with a lady although it’s not clear what they were arguing about.

Things turned ugly after the lady slapped the rowdy man, leading to an ugly fight.

The lady’s husband tried to intervene and rescue her from her attacker but ended up embarrassing himself after he was beaten like a burukenge.

The poor husband was wrestled to the ground by the heavily built man, forcing his wife to scream for help.

“Please sit down,” the lady is heard instructing her husband in the video after he was overpowered.

The viral video has caused hilarious reactions and varied opinions among Netizens.

“Husband should’ve intervened as soon as he saw his wife get aggressive look at him now,” a Twitter user reacted.

“She started it. She slapped him in the face… I don’t condone hitting women, but you can’t do that to someone and expect them to not react that way,” another Twitter user added.

Here’s the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.