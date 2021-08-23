Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 August 2021 – Kibwezi Assistant County Commissioner, Vitalis Ogur, is on the spot for harassing bar operators in Kibwezi town and breaking curfew rules.

The rogue senior Government official runs a club called Silver Lounge that operates up to midnight.

He orders other clubs in the town to be closed by 7 PM yet his club operates past curfew.

The rogue assistant county commissioner intimidates junior police officers who are tasked with enforcing curfew rules and that’s why they can’t question him.

Here’s what a concerned resident of Kibwezi wrote to Robert Alai.

Here’s a photo of the assistant county commissioner’s bar that has been operating up to midnight.

