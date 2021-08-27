Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 27 August 2021 – Kenyans have been cautioned after a private morgue in Kirinyaga County dispatched 67 bodies of Covid-19 victims in a single day.

According to the morgue’s manager, the morgue has never dispatched more than 15 bodies in a single day since it was opened.

Central Kenya has been experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, with the healthcare facilities buckling under the demand for ICU and isolation wards.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru recently warned that Kerugoya isolation is full to capacity and that other health facilities in the county are overwhelmed.

Here are trending photos taken at Kibugi Funeral home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.