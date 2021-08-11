Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and state operatives are spying on Deputy President William Ruto‘s camp, going by the revelations made by former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Khalwale, who is DP Ruto’s point-man in Western Kenya, revealed that Uhuru has infiltrated the ‘Hustler Nation’ through spies who operate from within.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Khalwale confidently stated that there are some politicians from the larger Mt Kenya Region who are tending to be loyal to Ruto but in a real sense, they are spying for Uhuru.

Without blinking his eyes, Khalwale said Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, are Uhuru’s spies inside Ruto’s camp.

“DP William Ruto might be having trust in some of the politicians from Mount Kenya region.

“But I personally doubt if some of those guys will 100% sure give their full support to DP William Ruto in the next coming General Elections.

“People like Moses Kuria and Margaret Wanjiru should go under vetting.

“We can’t trust these guys at all. And I hope William Ruto is alert on this issue,” Khalwale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST