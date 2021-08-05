Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on the receiving end after confessing to shipping out multi-billion investments and jobs to Uganda instead of Kenya.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto claimed that he helped a man set up a Ksh15 billion investment in Uganda.

Kenyans are now up in arms against the DP for taking them for granted.

According to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, the second in command is helping investors start multi-billion shillings businesses outside the country, and doing less in empowering the Kenyan hustlers.

“Kenya’s DP William Ruto claims, with a phone call, he helped a foreign investor get funding of KSh15 billion from a Kenyan bank to set up investment and create jobs in Uganda.”

“In Kenya, he is peddling wheelbarrows to our youth as a form of economic empowerment. Bottoms up indeed,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Governor Charity Ngilu was responding to revelations by the Deputy President after his recent trip to Uganda was canceled.

Ruto was blocked from flying to Uganda on Tuesday until he gets all the clearance from State House.

The DP was headed to Uganda for his personal business, and also to visit President Yoweri Museveni, who is his close friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST