Sunday, August 22, 2021 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has raised an alarm over possible poisonous flour for both ugali and porridge being sold in our shops.

The government has since banned 27 ugali and uji flour brands, from being sold in shops.

In a statement, KEBS announced that the ban was because the brands have not complied with the set requirements by the standards authority.

“KEBS wishes to notify the public that the below-listed maize meal and composite flour brands have not complied with the requirements and therefore should not be sold to the public until further notice and the necessary corrective actions have been undertaken by the concerned parties,” read the statement.

12 of the blacklisted are maize meal brands while 15 are composite flour brands.

KEBS called on members of the public to report any of the listed brands if they find them in the market through the toll-free number 1545.

“The manufacturers in the list are instructed to cease forthwith manufacturing or offering for sale the affected maize meal and composite flour brands; and are instructed to recall all the substandard composite flour products from the market and institute effective corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by KEBS before the resumption of production and placement of the brands in the market,” added KEBS.

