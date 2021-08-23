Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – A Kenyan pastor who predicted the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died.

Pastor Hesbon Ndirangu died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

The pastor caused an uproar on social media last year when he said Deputy President William Ruto would not have a serious challenge in 2022 because Raila would die before the next general election.

The 48-year-old had in a statement revealed that the ODM leader would not see 2021 because the ‘spirit’ of the Lord showed him.

“The spirit of the Lord has shown me that Raila Odinga ataionea 2021 kwa viusasa vile vijana huwa wanasema. His time on earth is over,” Pastor Ndirangu stated.

Apparently, the same spirit didn’t show Pastor Hesbon Ndirangu that himself would not make it past 2021.

The preacher’s widow, Cicily Ndirangu, told a local media that her husband complained of a severe headache at 2 pm before succumbing to the pain in the evening.

“Tumempoteza mzee kwa njia isiyoeleweka. Yaani kichwa kuuma tu imesababisha kifo,” she stated amid tears.

