Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Kenya.

In an advisory issued yesterday, the US noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya over the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the US, citizens from the Northern American country risk contracting Covid-19 in Kenya if they decide to travel during this time.

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country,” the travel advisory read in part.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine,” it continued.

Additionally, US citizens were advised against traveling to Eastleigh and Kibera areas. The advisory told Americans they risk being kidnapped in these areas.

Further, Americans were cautioned against traveling to Turkana and coastal areas near the Kenya-Somali border, citing terrorism threats in these regions.

This comes barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta deported Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend and an alleged terrorist, Harun Aydin, back to his home country.

Aydin, who was part of Ruto’s entourage to Uganda before the trip was aborted over security concerns, was arrested in Germany back in 2001 for leading a terror group in Cologne.

The advisory also blasted the National Police Service on their response to reports of crime and warned citizens to be careful when traveling anywhere at night.

