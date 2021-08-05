Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged Interior Permanent Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, to avoid the media if he wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a legacy in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutua said Kibicho should stick to his official duties and let Government Spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna address issues touching on the government.

The Governor accused Kibicho of stepping on the mandate of the government spokesperson by addressing issues that are supposed to be handled by Colonel Oguna.

“Kibicho is a good friend of mine and I know he is being attacked as the PS for the ministry of interior.

“But that is why you got a government spokesperson.

“Kibicho should keep off the media. Let the minister and the PS for interior keep off the media,” he said.

According to Mutua, Kibicho is making himself a target of political attacks by addressing government issues head-on, a mandate that is within the office of the Government spokesperson.

“You need to be felt and not seen. Let your power be the power that is felt by your work and machinations. Because that poses him as a target and it looks like Kibicho is against Deputy President William Ruto or these other guys,” Mutua added.

Mutua’s remarks came hours after PS Kibicho addressed DP Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda.

