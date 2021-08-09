Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – Former K24 TV sports anchor, Caren Chebet, has landed a deal with KBC.

The pretty sports anchor took to social media and shared the good news with her fans and said she was happy to be back on the screens after a long break.

“I am back. KBC is my new home. See you tonight for the latest in the world of sports,” she wrote.

Caren Chebet was among the top journalists who were fired unceremoniously from K24 TV around June last year.

They were sent parking after opposing the 50% pay cut the company had imposed on them.

KBC is banking on her beauty and experience to attract more viewers, especially the youth.

Here are the photos that she shared while announcing a comeback to the screens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.