Thursday, 19 August 2021 – Protests rocked Kayole on Thursday morning after rogue police officers on patrol killed a 38-year-old man on Wednesday night.

The cops reportedly beat up the victim to death for violating the 10 pm- 4 am curfew.

The deceased man had hailed a Boda Boda home when he was cornered by police officers and beaten to death.

The rider of the Boda Boda that he had boarded managed to escape during the melee.

Residents of Kayole took to the streets and lit bonfires while protesting police brutality.

Some rogue youths took advantage of the protests and started looting businesses around the area.

A video taken during the protests shows some youths siphoning fuel from a petrol tanker.

