Friday, 13 August 2021 – Karen Nyamu’s first baby daddy, Dj Saint, has revealed that there’s a time he stopped her from attending his events when they were dating.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, DJ Saint said that Karen would attend his gigs and cause trouble, especially when she saw him interacting with his female fans.

“Karen used to come to my shows but I had to tell her not to come. “She would come to my shows and create problems. Angeleta noma kwa show.

“Being a DJ means one is constantly interacting with women.

“A female fan may come on stage and peck you as she makes a request na yeye ataichukulia mbaya.

“Even if she won’t cause drama at the event, once you get into the car, unasomewa mbaya,” Dj Saint said.

DJ Saint parted ways with Karen Nyamu over constant domestic fights.

Saint said they would fight a lot and this was not a conducive environment to bring up their daughter.

However, he described her as an amazing mother to his daughter.

“She is an amazing mother…hata akidate alikuwa ananiupdate. Unajua lazima ataniambia juu kama kuna msee anakuja kwa hiyo keja my kid is exposed to them,” he said.

